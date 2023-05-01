The “Harry Potter” alum’s newest endeavor is a family venture into the gin world.

Emma Watson and brother Alex are launching a gin brand in the United Kingdom, according to the Independent. The label, Renais, has already released its flagship “carbon-neutral spirit” created from upcycled wine grape skins.

In the April 29 announcement, Ms. Watson shared that the brand holds a personal connection to her family’s Burgundy vineyard. Her father started the vineyard some 30 years ago, creating a deep-rooted family tradition in the winemaking space.

“With a heart full of warmth and nostalgia, I am thrilled to introduce Renais Gin. It is an ode to the sun-kissed vineyards of Chablis where my family has been making wine these past 30 years,” Ms. Watson shared in an Instagram post. “I’m having a proud sister moment.”

“Renais means ‘rebirth’ and is taken from the French word ‘Renaissance,’” said Mr. Watson in his own Instagram announcement. To create the upcycled spirit, the brand uses grape skins discarded from wine pressing at a nearby Chablis grand cru vineyard to flavor the gin, as Mr. Watson shared in an interview with the Financial Times.

Mr. Watson, who was formerly employed at Diageo, says he intends the gin to be “a gift for an old friend, a centerpiece at a dinner party, [and] something you want to share with those who are close to you.”

The gin is currently only available in the U.K. for £60 ($75.12) on the brand website. Renais Gin hasn’t yet shared any plans to expand stateside, but we’re crossing our fingers.