This one-of-a-kind whiskey pays tribute to the King of Rock and Roll.

Elvis Whiskey, a line of spirits modeled after the musician, is launching a new whiskey based on the star’s favorite treat. Midnight Snack is a 35 percent ABV whiskey that aims to taste exactly like a classic peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich, per an April 20 press release.

It’s said that Presley first enjoyed the unusual combination after a 1976 concert in Denver, according to Southern Living. He visited a local restaurant, Colorado Mine Company, for a bite to eat and ordered a Fool’s Gold Loaf sandwich with a massive amount of bacon. When recreating the sandwich on his own, Presley often enjoyed the sweet and savory sandwich with champagne and sparkling water.

The Midnight Snack whiskey launch comes after a 2021 licensing agreement between Grain & Barrel Spirits and Elvis Presley Enterprises. The distillery has since debuted a rye and whiskey paying tribute to the late musician.

“To sip or shoot — flavored whiskeys are continuing to grow in popularity, with flavored whiskey growing by 19 percent and peanut butter flavored whiskey growing by 200 percent in the United States, leaving our team especially excited to introduce ‘Midnight Snack’ to our growing portfolio of Elvis-inspired whiskeys,” Grain & Barrel founder Matti Anttila says in the release.