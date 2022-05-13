Anheuser-Busch announced their newest promotional experiment by launching a series of Dwyane Wade NFTs to promote Budweiser Zero, the beverage company’s non-alcoholic beer. The limited-edition release features the former basketball star’s image on virtual tokens and specially designed cans which buyers can use to receive certain rewards, including a virtual tour of a Wade jersey or a signed beer can. For some, the reward will travel outside of the metaverse with an in-person meeting with Wade himself.

Wade praised the project in a recent interview with Boardroom, stating that he loves this project because one of the quotes on the can is something he came up with himself and lives by every day.“My belief is stronger than your doubt.” To Wade, it’s “dope” that we can have a can that gives us this encouragement.

The beer giant has long since been ahead of the curve in utilizing NFTs for advertising purposes, going so far as to file for a trademark over the term “Budverse,” signaling permanent plans to bring the beverage into the metaverse. The Dwyane Wade release is the newest attempt at branded NFTs by the company. Previous releases include the Budweiser Royalty NFT Collection, a limited-edition collection featuring 11,000 NFTs to promote the “kings and queens” of emerging music, and another celebrating vintage packaging. The most notable of Anheuser-Busch’s NFT journey is perhaps Bud Light’s commercial promoting Bud Light Next that ran during Super Bowl LVI which was filled with metaverse-esque imagery.

Dwyane Wade joined up with Budweiser Zero as a co-creator when the beverage was launched in 2020. All profits garnered from the new collection of NFTs featuring Wade’s image will be contributed towards funds to create a grant program for minority-owned businesses in The United States. Daniel Blake, Marketing Vice President for Budweiser stated that this NFT collection gives sports and beer fans alike an “opportunity to own a unique piece of Budweiser history while supporting a meaningful cause.”

The collection, which launches later this month, is available to consumers 21 years of age and older.