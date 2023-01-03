For many, January marks a time to set intentions for the coming year. Along with fitness goals, reading lists, and other self-improvement activities, resolutions for an alcohol-free month have been popular in recent years. This year, however, it seems that Dry January is falling a bit lower on the priority lists of resolution-makers.

Fewer Americans intend on going alcohol-free for the month of January, according to a Jan. 2 press release from CivicScience. The platform, which provides data insights into numerous trending topics, recently shared survey results gauging individuals’ interest in Dry January. The results are broken down by generational age brackets.

While the millennial generation indicated the highest level of interest in Dry January at the start of 2022, data suggests that intent to participate is “significantly” down for 2023 in the 25-34 age range, compared to last year. Gen Z now leads with the most interest in Dry January, with 55 percent of those surveyed saying they were at least “somewhat likely” to take the challenge. The 55+ age group recorded a slight increase in intent since last year, rising to 41 percent (up from 39 percent in 2022).

Additionally, the study correlates consumers’ curiosity about non-alcoholic beer to their intent to go sober for the month.

“The rise in non-alcoholic beer and Dry January are natural partners, for those who are looking for some approximation of the real thing next month,” the press release states. “According to CivicScience data, there’s a high correlation between intent to try non-alcoholic beer in the last year and Dry January intent — nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults who drink alcohol and intend to try non-alcoholic beer are at least somewhat likely to have a dry month. That said, those who have tried non-alcoholic beer are also the least likely to participate in Dry January.”

As attitudes towards alcohol moderation change — and non-alcoholic mocktails are increasingly enjoyed year-round — a “damp” January might be next year’s hottest resolution.