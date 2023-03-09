If you’ve ever clicked “add to cart” after a few cocktails, rest assured that you’re not alone.

Some 45 million Americans admit to drunk shopping in the past year, according to a new report by consumer research platform Finder. The data, which analyzes the commerce habits of American drinkers, found that one in six (17 percent) admit to tipsy shopping in the past 12 months.

The report is based on polls from 2,179 adult Americans, conducted from Jan. 9 to Feb. 17.

Most of those shoppers say they purchased material items — 47 percent of survey respondents listed shoes, clothes, or accessories as their top items. Shoppers spent an average of $250 on this category in the past year. The same percentage of respondents say they purchased food. Late-night Uber Eats, anyone?

Another 34 percent of respondents say they spent money on alcohol, gambling, and cigarettes while under the influence. Other less popular purchases include pets, tech products, artwork, streaming services, and vacations.

Male consumers are more likely to shop while drunk; 26 percent of men and 10 percent of women say they’ve made a purchase under the influence. The top purchase for women is clothing, while men report buying food the most. Some 15 percent of women and 47 percent of men report dining out while tipsy.

Among the survey’s most unexpected findings? Some 16 percent of surveyed drinkers (20 percent of men and 2 percent of women) report purchasing a motor vehicle while drunk, spending an average of $2,038.