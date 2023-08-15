Tourists had to wait a bit longer to get to the top of the Eiffel Tower on Monday morning. French officials delayed the opening of the Parisian landmark after discovering two drunk Americans sleeping inside.

According to French authorities, two inebriated men were found around 9:00 a.m. sleeping off the alcohol they had consumed the night prior. The Americans allegedly purchased tickets to the attraction at 10:40 p.m. Sunday night and hopped over security barriers rather than using the standard elevator or stairs. According to BBC, Paris prosecutors told AFP News Agency that the two men “appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were.”

The pair were found between the tower’s second and third floors, an area which is typically restricted from public access. The fire department and a specialized rescue team called in to recover the tourists and bring them to safety.

Sete, the company that owns the tower, says the two did not pose any public safety risk, though both were brought in for questioning following the incident. The company has expressed plans to file a criminal complaint.