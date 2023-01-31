Existing Drizly customers might soon notice a few more beverage options on the delivery app.

Delivery platform Drizly is partnering with Gopuff to expand its national alcohol delivery network, according to a Jan. 31 press release. The collaboration will expand Drizly’s network of retail partners, giving users access to a wider range of beverages on demand.

“As we continue to build the best shopping experience for beverage alcohol, teaming up with Gopuff is our next step in offering consumers convenient delivery options for drinks,” senior director of retail operations Blaine Grinna states in the release. “Drizly’s infrastructure for alcohol e-commerce coupled with Gopuff’s network of commerce locations will extend the ease of on-demand delivery of beer, wine, and spirits nationwide and help even more customers of legal drinking age shop the best drinks for the moment.”

This isn’t Gopuff’s first delivery collaboration; in 2021, the brand partnered with Uber Eats to further the latter platform’s food, drinks, and grocery reach. Drizly states that it aims to reach towards a more “seamless shopping experience” with of-age customers.

The newest development brings Gopuff-exclusive beer, wine, and spirit shops to Drizly delivery as well as several Liquor Barn locations and 20 BevMo! Stores. This change will especially impact consumers’ selections in Arizona, Washington, and Kentucky.

The expanded selections are available on the Drizly app and website starting today.

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!