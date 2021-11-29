Late Friday evening, 61 people were left stranded in a remote U.K. pub after watching the Oasis cover band, Noasis.

The Tan Hill Inn, located on top of a hill in Richmond in North Yorkshire, was pummeled by snow, leaving attendees, employees, and the band members to stick it through the storm for up to three days.

While some vouched to trudge back home in the storm, needing to take care of children and family, most decided to stay throughout the weekend.

But things seemingly went smoothly for the stranded. According to the New York Times, the guests amused themselves by watching classic movies like “Mamma Mia!” and “Grease,” competing in pub quizzes, and singing karaoke — especially a lot of Oasis. The Inn had stocked up on food for the winter, so guests were able to have roast dinners, beers, and even a buffet.

Nicola Townsend, general manager of the inn, documented the situation on Facebook. Townsend told The Times that guests had shared some beers with each other but nobody got “loud and drunk.”

Guests were finally able to leave Monday, with some getting emotional at the prospect of leaving new friends they had become so close with. The cover band might also need to consider a name change, with Townsend joking that some of the attendees had started calling them “Snowasis.”