The Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry made the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team this past week, and teammate Draymond Green is pulling out all the stops to celebrate — though he’s leaving it to franchise owner Joe Lacob to pick up the tab.

“Me and Steph will enjoy a bottle of DRC tonight. It’s going on Joe’s tab,” Green told reporters after a Monday practice session.

For those not versed in winery acronyms, DRC is short for Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, one of the most fabled producers in Burgundy, France. The duo eyed up a bottle of DRC La Tâche for the celebration, which is produced entirely from Pinot Noir grapes. The iconic red averages around $5,000 per bottle.

Draymond Green took Steph Curry out for a wine celebration last night for becoming the Warriors franchise leader in points. The price tag on the bottle was in the $4k range. Joe Lacob paid for it. Here's Draymond telling the story. pic.twitter.com/HEc0xCAKVw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 14, 2021

Earlier this year, Green and Curry celebrated the latter becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with a similar bottle, and at the same Oklahoma City restaurant. Lacob picked up the tab that time, too.

Curry was excited to try the wine again, regardless of its price — though a bottle selling for thousands is sure to add to the celebrations.

“I hope that every glass that I have I can manifest that same experience,” Curry stated, according to ABC News. “Whether it’s $8,000, $800, $80 dollar bottle, whatever it is. But, you hear the $8,000 cork pop, it’s a little different feeling for sure.”