Disney announced two of its immensely popular festivals — the Lunar New Year Celebration and the California Adventure Food and Wine Festival —will return in 2022. Both events were canceled last year due to Covid-19.

The Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival is scheduled to take place March 4 through April 26, 2022. The festival will allow visitors to “explore [California’s] regions and neighborhoods in a number of ways, from the delicious fare, to the vibrant entertainment, fun festival merchandise and more.” It will also feature a dozen different festival marketplaces.

Visitors will be able to buy a “Sip and Savor Pass” to be able to participate in the fest. On Saturdays and Sundays, complimentary culinary demonstrations will be performed by local, celebrity, and Disney chefs. Other exclusive experiences are available for purchase and must be booked in advance, according to the announcement This includes the Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, taking place in the resort’s Golden Age themed restaurant; as well as a selection of wine, beer and mixology classes and tastings.

Because it is taking place in the part of the theme park dedicated to the culture of the state itself, the festival will feature local delicacies and drinks from California, with an emphasis on locally grown produce such as “avocados, citrus, strawberries, peppers and artisanal cheese.”

The Lunar New Years Festival will also be returning after a short hiatus. The Year of the Tiger celebration, running from Jan. 21 to Feb. 13 will pay tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean cultures through performances, merchandising, decor, and dining experiences.