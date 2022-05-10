JuneShine Hard Kombucha and Spirits has launched its newest collaboration with Diplo. Permanent Vacation is the newest flavor to join the Passion Project Series from the top hard kombucha producer in the United States. With a tropical blend of ingredients including coconut, cherry, lime, and green tea, the flavor is designed to taste like Diplo’s favorite times: drinking out of a fresh coconut on the beach with family and friends.

Founded in 2017 by Greg Serrao and Forrest Dein, JuneShine started producing hard kombucha with the stated mission of providing consumers with alcohol they can “feel better about drinking.” All kombuchas produced by JuneShine are crafted by hand and use certified organic ingredients in their carbon-neutral brewing processes. The Passion Project Series is a collection of limited-edition flavors in collaboration with a variety of public figures who design the flavors themselves, and previous ambassadors include comedian Whitney Cummings and actor Evan Mock.

Diplo announced the collaboration on his Instagram stating “if you know me, you know that I love hard Kombucha, so when @juneshineco reached out and asked if I wanted to release a limited edition flavor in their #PassionProjectSeries, I couldn’t turn it down.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by diplo (@diplo)

While this may be the first time Diplo was involved in the creation process of a product, it is not his first time involved with JuneShine. In June of 2021, the DJ joined the growing list of JuneShine’s celebrity investors, the likes of which range from YouTuber Cody Ko to American Soccer Player Ashlyn Harris.

Permanent Vacation is 6 percent ABV and can be ordered for a limited time on JuneShine’s website in packs of twelve, twenty-four, or thirty-six.