If there’s any moment that calls for a caffeinated beverage or two, it’s daylight saving time.

Denny’s locations across the United States are offering free coffee this Monday, according to a press release. After clocks “spring forward” and Americans lose an hour of sleep on March 12, Denny’s rewards members can receive a cup of hot Joe at no charge to start the work week.

Denny’s classic Signature Diner Blend Coffee is created from sustainably-harvested arabica beans. It’s typically offered for $3.49, per the brand’s online menu. The promotion is available from 6 a.m.–2 p.m. local time on March 13 and requires a digital coupon through the Denny’s Rewards website.

This sweet offer is part of the chain’s “It’s Diner Time” initiative, which celebrates its 70th anniversary and promises a refresh of its nationwide restaurants and marketing campaigns. While the brand has yet to reveal how the in-restaurant experience will change, it’s currently launching a multi-channel marketing strategy and pop-up coffee bar in New York City.

“Denny’s is synonymous with life’s moments, big and small, and our new It’s Diner Time platform acknowledges just how much our guests have relied on the comfort of our diners, whether in celebration of a milestone, to catch up with an old friend, or simply because they lost an hour of sleep and could use that morning cup of coffee,” president John Dillon states in the release. “For the past 70 years, Denny’s has been known as America’s Favorite Diner for a reason — we love to feed people and bring communities together to create meaningful connections through food, service and value. We look forward to serving our guests for another 70 years and beyond.”

Free coffee and a hot breakfast spread? Don’t mind if we do.