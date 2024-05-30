On Thursday, Monster Brewing Company shut down Dallas’s Deep Ellum Brewing facility and taproom after over a decade of operation. The closure was announced on the brewery’s Instagram page. The post also shared that while the taproom has closed, Deep Ellum brews will continue to be available throughout Texas.

“After over 12 years of brewing and serving Deep Ellum beers at the Dallas facility, we’ve made the decision to close the taproom and move production of the beer to other facilities in our network,” a Monster spokesperson told Brewbound. “Deep Ellum beers will continue to be produced and distributed to our wholesale partners and there will be no reduction in supply or availability. We’re committed to maintaining the beer’s quality and brand’s unique identity while navigating a rapidly changing landscape.”

The closure will eliminate 25 positions from Deep Ellum’s team, with Brewbound reporting that affected employees are being “offered outplacement support and [are] encouraged to apply for available positions within the company,” according to the spokesperson.

Founded in 2011 by John Reardon, Deep Ellum was sold to CANarchy in 2018. It was then acquired by Monster through the energy drink brand’s $330 million purchase of CANarchy in 2022, along with other brands including Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Perin, and Squatters and Wasatch. After the acquisition, Monster restructured to become the Monster Brewing Company.

The shuttering of Deep Ellum’s taproom is the latest in a string of closures by Monster Brewing. In November 2023, the company closed Austin’s Oskar Blues brewery and moved production to other Monster breweries. And in March 2024, 12 positions were eliminated from Cigar City’s Tampa-based operation when Monster transformed the brewery into a “cross-category innovation center.”