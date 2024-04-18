Ireland is world-famous for its lively pub scene, which has given rise to pub snugs and Irish-inspired bars around the globe. With such a vibrant reputation, it’s easy to assume that the small country has more pubs per resident than any other nation. And yet, according to new research from Ireland’s Health Research Board, the Emerald Isle only ranks third among the countries with the most pubs per capita.

The No. 1 title of most pubs per capita actually goes to Slovakia, with Hungary taking the runner-up slot. If bars, nightclubs, and beer gardens are brought into the fold, Ireland drops down to fourth place, beaten out by Slovakia, Spain, and Hungary, respectively.

The report revealed that the number of pubs in Ireland has declined by 8.2 percent since 2013, with just 7,856 pub licenses issued or renewed between 2022 and 2023. In Dublin, there is roughly one pub license per 1,519 people, but in County Mayo in western Ireland, that number drops to 359 pubs per capita. In County Kerry, residents are even more flush with spots to grab a pint, with one pub for every 330 people.

While the number of pubs in Ireland has declined in the past 10 years, the number of off-premise licenses — which allow for the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages — has increased by 7.7 percent over the same time period. With the uptick in off-premise licenses, researchers found that a whopping 73 percent of Irish people live within 300 meters (984 feet) of a business with a liquor license.

Curious to see if your home country has extra bar stools to go around? Check out the top 10 countries with the most pubs per capita below.

The Top 10 Countries With the Most Number of Pubs Per Capita

10. The Netherlands

9. Germany

8. Finland

7. Spain

6. The United Kingdom

5. Belgium

4. The Czech Republic

3. Ireland

2. Hungary

1. Slovakia