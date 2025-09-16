Food and beverage recalls happen all the time, but it’s not often you hear of a product being recalled because it might explode. And yet, Costco was forced to pull one product for that exact reason.

This past weekend, Costco recalled bottles of its Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiandene (item #1878970) sold in 11 states from April 25, 2025 to August 26, 2025. States impacted include Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Notice of the recall was initially sent out to members of the popular big-box store whose records indicated that the Prosecco was purchased in the four month time frame. The memo, now published to the Recalls & Product Notices section of Costco’s website, states, “there is a risk of unopened [Prosecco] bottles shattering, even when not handled or in use.”

The notice also states that members who purchased the Prosecco should not attempt to return the bottles and instead should dispose of them immediately. For added safety precautions, the alert suggests wrapping any unopened bottles in paper towels and placing them in plastic bags before throwing them away “to avoid risk from shattered glass.”

While they might not be able to return the Prosecco to the store, members who purchased the bottles are still entitled to a full refund. All they need to do is bring the notice to their closest Costco location.

It was not clear how Costco came to learn of the defective bottles. In some good news, there are no reports mentioned in the memo of customers whose bottles have spontaneously shattered. That said, some Costco members have taken to Reddit to share their experiences with corks easily popping off of their Kirkland Prosecco.

As user neurogeneticist commented on a thread on the r/Costco subreddit “we had two corks that started popping out as soon as we let some pressure off the cage… I bet that explains it.” But perhaps the recall was building for some time. In a post made to the subreddit over two weeks ago, user zoedogCPI noticed that bottles of the Prosecco had been pulled from two different locations in Minnesota. Other users mentioned that, at their stores, Prosecco Rosé was still available on the shelves, but the Prosecco Valdobbiandene was nowhere to be found.

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiandene is sourced from Ethica Wines and the store directs all members with questions or concerns to reach out to the winery directly. When we can expect Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiandene back on shelves remains a mystery.