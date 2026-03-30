On Friday, Costco customers shopping in the alcohol aisles found themselves face to face with a frankfurter. Last week, Costco added to its shelves a new bourbon called “I Got That Dog in Me,” bearing a label with the chain’s famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo.

Now, Costco loyalists are vying to guzzle the viral glizzy in bourbon form: Since the product’s unannounced release, redditors have been flaunting their prized purchases to the r/Costco_alcohol, r/Costco, and r/whiskey forums. According to one user who noticed the release hit shelves Friday night, the bourbon had sold out by 9:45 the following morning.

In the comments, many express wanting to get their hands on a bottle. “I’m such a sucker. I’d buy this in a heartbeat,” one said. “Omg that’s beautiful,” another added.

Most comments on the Reddit posts ask at what locations the shoppers found the hot dog-themed bourbon. Those who snagged a bottle bought theirs in the Washington, D.C. area, they noted in the forums. It’s unclear if other locations are offering the product.

The single-barrel bourbon is a Rare Character bottling that comes in at 126.1 proof and is priced at $85.99. Its in-store placard notes a purchase limit of one per membership.

In yet another example of alcohol’s brain rot era, the new release pulls from a phrase popular among the chronically online. “I got that dog in me” is memespeak for “I’m confident” or “I’m well-equipped.”

But bourbon and Costco enthusiasts are taking the release seriously. One poster who got their hands on a bottle said the expression reveals oak, marshmallow, and baking spices on the palate with an elongated finish.

“Excellent bottle, and happy to pay what I paid for it,” they added.