Costco announced the return of its popular boozy advent calendars beginning in September, because it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit. This year, customers can choose from beer and wine calendars, each with their own theme.

For the seventh year in a row, the Brewer’s Advent Calendar will bring German-style beers into your home. According to Costco’s monthly magazine, The Costco Connection, the calendar includes a collection of 24 16.9-ounce cans featuring beers from craft breweries across Germany.

There are six new beers in this year’s pack, including a Märzen (native to Bavaria), hefeweizen, and IPA. While the options may have changed, the price of the calendar remains $59.99 — the same as it was in 2019.

In addition to beer, Costco plans to reintroduce a Wine Advent Calendar with bottles from around the world. Each festive countdown comes two dozen 375-milliliter bottles of wine from countries like France, Italy, Hungary, and more.

The wine calendar goes on sale for $99.99 this October. “Each year we taste hundreds of wines in order to reach the final assortment,” Costco wine buyer Kirk Johnson told The Costco Connection. “It’s our goal to make the pack a fun and interactive discovery of wines from around the world.

If you find yourself stuck searching for the perfect holiday gift, wine and beer never seem to fail (or you can always just keep the calendar for yourself).