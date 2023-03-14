Coors Light’s latest release is “made to chill” as fans gear up for the highly-anticipated March Madness.

New “Coors-icles” — beer-flavored frozen popsicles — are hitting bars nationwide starting Thursday, according to a press release from the brand. The non-alcoholic popsicles will be offered for a limited time at over 800 participating bar locations across the United States.

Coors-icles are also offered in 6-packs on the brand’s e-commerce site and retail for a fitting $20.23. As the popsicles are expected to sell out online, Coors Light will restock daily at 12 p.m. EST through March 24.

“Tourney time is an emotional rollercoaster, and it’s hard to keep your chill when your bracket goes up in flames,” Coors Light associate marketing manager Kyle Piazza states in the release. “Since cold is in Coors Light’s DNA, we knew we had to find a way to help fans rooting hard for their teams this month.”

Coors is teaming up with sports announcer Dick Vitale to launch a basketball-themed ad campaign, depicting Vitale’s journey to find his “chill.”

During last year’s tournament, Coors Light launched a similar campaign with “Chillollipops.” The beer-flavored lollipops helped drive Coors sales throughout March Madness, per the brand.

No matter where your team lands on the bracket, Coors Light is hoping fans will “stay chill” with a treat that gives its “as cold as the Rockies” tagline a whole new meaning.