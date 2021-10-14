It’s been three years since MMA fighter and former UFC champion Conor McGregor launched his successful Irish whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve. But recent proposals from the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) may create branding issues for the “Notorious” star in the near future.

The proposals include production specification and labelling practice changes, in order to maintain Irish whiskey’s “rich heritage and traditions,” according to the Spirits Business.

So how does that impact McGregor’s brand? Under the IWA’s new guidelines “the labelling, packaging, advertising, or promotion of an Irish Whiskey must not include a reference to any number (however expressed), if the reference to that number may create a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public as to whether the number relates to the maturation period of the Irish Whiskey, its age or when it was distilled,” according to The Business Post.

Though called Proper No. Twelve, the name references the area code of McGregor’s hometown of Crumlin, Dublin, rather than its age (four years old). This is the kind of example the IWA believes might create “confusion” among the public.

It’s also not the first branding issue McGregor faced with his whiskey. Originally, the star wanted to name his brand “Notorious” but withdrew the application two weeks before its launch.

Currently, the IWA’s proposed changes remain just that: a proposal. So for now, McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve is safe for the count.