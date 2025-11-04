For decades, most college football stadiums expressly prohibited the sale of alcohol to thirsty patrons. As a result, the vast majority of alcohol consumption happened at tailgates just outside of the venues — sparing occasions when fans smuggled in their own illicit booze. Something shifted in the late 2010s, though. In an effort to curb rampant overconsumption before games, Power 5 (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC) conference schools started allowing stadiums to sell alcohol to those 21 and older. But which school is selling the most booze on their home turf?

A new report from Matt Brown of Extra Points — a media company covering the business and policy of college sports — reveals exactly which stadiums have sold the most booze (so far) in the 2025 season. To determine sales figures, Extra Points filed open records requests to 45 public universities, requesting their total alcohol unit sales and total revenue at home games from August to September 2025. As Brown points out in the report, some schools, including theUniversity of California Los Angeles and the University of South Florida, were unable to respond as they do not control their concessions sales. Others, such as Ohio State University, are only able to determine figures at the end of the season. Some schools refused to respond, like the University of Memphis and Purdue University.

That said, 21 universities did respond to Extra Points’ request, and the results may (or may not) be surprising. Claiming the top spot is the University of Wisconsin, Madison, which only approved the sale of alcohol in stadiums in July 2024. From August to September, Camp Randall Stadium sold a whopping 255,112 units of alcohol, pulling in over $3 million in revenue. That’s over $1 million more than the No. 2 school, the University of Nebraska, which sold 168,293 units, hitting just over $2 million in revenue. Rounding out the top three is the University of Tennessee with $1.6 million in revenue from 107,473 units sold.

Curious to see how much alcohol has been sold at your alma mater’s football stadium so far this season? Check out the schools selling the most beer at football games according to Extra Points below!