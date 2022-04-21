The U.S. market for Champagne reached an all-time high in 2021, rebounding from challenges posed by the pandemic over the previous two years, according to a Shanken News Daily report.

According to Impact Databank, the export value of Champagne rose to 58 percent, far exceeding that of Prosecco and Cava. In 2020, shipments of Champagne to the States fell by 20 percent, a decline that can be attributed both to the pandemic as well as caution around tariffs that led to stockpiling in 2019, Shaken News Daily reported.

Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon led the U.S. Champagne market in 2021, followed by Laurent-Perrier.

Last year, the U.S. became the largest global export market for Champagne, eclipsing the United Kingdom for the first time, VinePair previously reported.

Here are the best selling Champagne brands in the United States: