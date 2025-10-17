The list of grapes winemakers can use to produce Champagne just got a little longer. On Thursday, the Comité Champagne — the joint trade organization representing growers and producers in the Champagne region — officially approved the use of Pink Chardonnay in Champagne production.

The addition of Pink Chardonnay, or Chardonnay Rose, to the Champagne appellation specifications brings the total number of approved grapes to eight. Chardonnay Rose joins Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Petit Meslier, and Arbane on the list of authorized varieties.

First identified in the early 1900s in Champagne and Burgundy, Champagne Rose is a rare, natural genetic mutation of Chardonnay and is typically only found on very few scattered vines. Aside from the pink hue of the grape’s skins, oenologically, it behaves similarly to its standard counterpart, adding bright citrus notes and refreshing acidity to the wines.

In May 2018, Chardonnay Rose was added to France’s national catalog of wine varieties, which allowed it to be propagated. And now, Champagne makers can officially use it in their wines. While minority grapes — Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Petit Meslier, Arbane, and now Pink Chardonnay — make up only about 0.5 percent of the region’s total vineyard area, the Comité Champagne hopes the inclusion will help promote the use of this rare variety.

“Historically, the Champagne appellation has been based on three main grape varieties: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier,” the organization remarked in the release. “The inclusion of Chardonnay Rose in the specifications underscores Champagne’s commitment to genetic diversity, its plant heritage, and its ability to adapt to climate challenges.”