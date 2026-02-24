U.S. wine and beer exports plummeted by $472 million in 2025, a 26 percent drop from 2024 figures, a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau shows. The category, which the Census Bureau labels “Wine, beer, and related products,” totalled $1.2 billion last year in exports.

Those exports fall under the Census Bureau’s “Wine, beer, and related products” sector, which includes sparkling and still wine, beer, vermouth, cider, alcohol-based ready-to-drink (RTD) products, and other fermented beverages. For wine alone, exports dropped by $428 million — a 33.5 percent loss from 2024, according to Robb Report.

The Census’s “Alcoholic beverages, excluding wine” category also saw a major decrease in exports — its $2.8 billion total represents a $215 million slump from 2024 to 2025.

Data on U.S. imports also displays significant losses in the global trade of alcohol products. In 2025, the U.S. saw a $1.1 billion plunge in imports of wine, beer, and related products. The decline is even more drastic in alcoholic beverages, excluding wine: The category recorded a $3.1 billion decrease in imports from 2024.

A report from the American Association of Wine Economists shows the U.S. raked in around $492 million in revenue from tariffs on wine in 2025, not far more than the amount lost in wine and beer exports.

Monthly U.S. Revenue from Wine Import Tariffs, Jan 2019–Dec 2025.

In 2025, revenue was US$492.2 million. As it is not clear who bore the burden along the supply chain, who should be reimbursed — producers, importers, distributors, retailers, or consumers? [image or embed] — American Association of Wine Economists AAWE (@wineecon.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 12:27 PM

Many attribute the major collapse in U.S. alcohol exports to President Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs announced last April. The broad taxes caused boycotts of American products in countries across the world — a “buy local” movement particularly gained ground in Canada, the largest market for U.S. wine. Wine exports to Canada plummeted by 76.8 percent, according to Robb Report.

The Supreme Court struck down Trump’s tariffs last Friday, which could open the door for the American alcohol trade to return to pre-2024 levels. In a press conference responding to the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, Trump announced the implementation of a 10 percent global tariff, which he raised to 15 percent the following day. With frequent changes impacting global trade, the near future of the U.S. import/export business is uncertain.

