Canada’s multiple-province ban on American products caused a $357 million deficit for the U.S. wine industry. The prohibition, which started after President Trump enacted his controversial, far-reaching tariffs, prompted the value of U.S. wine exports to Canada to plummet from $460 million in 2024 to $103 million in 2025, according to a new report from Wine Institute.

The shift marks a 78 percent drop in U.S. wine exports to Canada, according to the report, which summarized data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The ban also accounts for 81 percent of all losses for global U.S. wine exports last year. The report calls last year’s figures the “most catastrophic” trade disruption in a single year for U.S. wine exports in history.

A “Buy Canadian Instead” movement urged participants to boycott all types of products, but alcohol is among the categories most affected. The tariff-induced bans upended the U.S. wine export industry’s longstanding backbone. Canada’s market share plummeted from 32 percent to 12 percent from 2024 to 2025. “Those impacts were intended,” says an article reporting on the news in Business in Vancouver.

Medium- and small-sized, family-run American winemakers are feeling the sting the most, Wine Institute notes, but the effects aren’t limited to this side of the border. The British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch predicts a $77.2 million CAD ($56.2 million USD) budget shortfall from 2025 to 2026, attributing part of the loss to Canada’s boycott on U.S. alcohol products. U.S. importers and wineries have also laid off Canadian employees, according to the report.

“Behind these numbers are family businesses, growers, distributors, hospitality workers and entire communities who have no connection to this dispute — and yet are paying the price every day,” says Steve Gross, interim president and chief executive officer of Wine Institute, in a press release.

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