Buffalo Trace Distillery is resurfacing five historic American whiskey brands for the third installment of its Prohibition Collection. This year’s edition features a lineup of five distinct whiskeys, including a high-proof rye, an uncut bourbon, and a blended whiskey, each representing a now-defunct brand that operated during Prohibition. The five whiskeys represent brands — Cove Spring, Henry Watterson, John G. Carlisle, Kentucky River, and Walter B. Duffy — produced under the direction of Albert B. Blanton at the George T. Stagg Distillery, which was granted one of six federal licenses to legally produce whiskey for medicinal purposes during Prohibition.

The lineup includes three bourbons. Cove Spring, a tribute to the water source that fueled the distillery in its early stages, is an uncut, 120.2-proof bourbon bringing notes of red cherry, coconut, and oak, according to a press release. John G. Carlisle, honoring a former Congressman who helped construct the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, is a bourbon bottled at 100 proof with tasting notes of toasted nuts, orchard fruit, and baking spices. Walter B. Duffy, an homage to the distiller who appointed Albert B. Blanton, is a 107-proof blend of 10- and 14-year-old bourbons with a palate of graham crackers, toasted corn, and dried fruit.

The other two bottles are a rye and a blended whiskey. Kentucky River, commemorating the former Kentucky River Distillery, is a 100-proof blended whiskey said to bring baked apple, cooked pastry, and vanilla on the palate. Henry Watterson, named after a U.S. Congressman and a staunch anti-Prohibition journalist, is a rye whiskey bottled at 140.6 proof with notes of citrus, cedarwood, and herbs.

Sazerac acquired George T. Stagg Distillery in 1992 and renamed it Buffalo Trace in 1999. Buffalo Trace launched the Prohibition Collection in 2023. Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection No.3 will be released in limited quantities to select retail stores, bars, and restaurants and will be available at a suggested retail price of $999.99 for the five 375-milliliter bottles. Online stores offer past editions at prices that range from $1700 to $3700.