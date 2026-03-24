Buffalo Trace is expanding its Daniel Weller line of experimental wheated bourbons with Daniel Weller Spelt Wheat. The release is just the second edition in the line, which debuted in 2023 with Daniel Weller Emmer Wheat. Spelt Wheat’s rollout will be limited with a suggested retail price of $549.99.

The distillery opted to work with spelt — an ancient grain typically relegated to bread and beer production — because of its nutty yet smooth flavor profile, according to a press release. The choice in wheat is an extension of the Weller bourbon tradition: The Daniel Weller line honors W.L. Weller’s grandfather, an early Kentucky distiller who pioneered the family’s legacy of crafting wheated bourbons.

Using spelt in the mashbill also marks a divergence from typical Weller bourbons, the release says. Buffalo Trace inaugurated the Daniel Weller line to demonstrate the capacities of different wheat varietals, and the distillery is among the few who have included spelt in a bourbon mashbill.

Expressions were aged at the Buffalo Trace Distillery for 10 years before bottling. Brand tasting notes suggest nuts and baking spices on the nose with a palate of dried fruit and floral, herbaceous flavors. Drinkers can expect a long, soft finish, per the announcement.

Each 750-milliliter bottle comes in at 94 proof. The release’s limited rollout to select retailers, bars, and restaurants begins this month.