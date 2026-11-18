On Wednesday, Buffalo Trace Distillery announced the annual return of its highly anticipated Antique Collection. The 2026 lineup is headlined by the Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye — the first of this expression made entirely from whiskey aged more than 12 years. And according to the brand, all future Thomas H. Handy bottlings will be composed of barrels aged a minimum of 12 years.

The 2026 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC) marks the coveted series’ 26th release and the 20th edition to include the Thomas H. Handy label, named after the bartender who first used rye in a Sazerac cocktail. Previous Thomas H. Handy bottlings — which became popular for its uncut, barrel-proof character — matured for a little over six years.

“The enhanced maturation brings the whiskey in line with the other aged offerings within the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection while preserving the distinctive barrel-strength rye character that enthusiasts have come to expect,” Buffalo Trace stated in the press release.

Bottled at 130 proof, this year’s Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey is crafted to deliver charred barrel and rye spice on the nose, leading into a bold, spicy palate of herbs, pepper, and mature wood.

The other rye in this year’s portfolio is Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, bottled at 90 proof. Rounding out the premium collection are four bourbons: the Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon; George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon; William Laure Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon; and E.H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon, which joined the BTAC last year in honor of the “Father of Modern Bourbon.”

The BTAC whiskeys are sold individually and available in limited quantities nationwide for a suggested retail price of $154.99.

The 2026 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, Tasted and Ranked

by Aaron Goldfarb

For the first decade and a half of its life, it was hardly a sensation. In the year 2000, Buffalo Trace, perhaps against trend (or way ahead of one), released three ultra-aged American whiskeys — Eagle Rare 17, Sazerac 18, and William Larue Weller 19 — in handsome bottles. Dubbed the “Buffalo Trace Antique Collection” (BTAC), and priced at a then-outrageous $49.99 per, they mostly gathered dust on endcaps. (Oh, to have that time machine.) Bourbon had yet to explode and those who drank it were still mostly focused on cheap, economy handles.

But slowly in the 2010s, bourbon took off and the BTAC hype train began to leave the station. George T. Stagg had joined the team in 2002 and Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye in 2006. Somewhere around 2014 or so, BTAC (or “bee-tack,” as taters came to call it) would become the most coveted, non-Pappy Van Winkle-related yearly releases in the game. The MSRP too would steadily creep up — now $154.99 per bottle — as did the secondary market value for these immediately flippable whiskeys (often at five times retail).

If you haven’t heard, over the last few years, bourbon, like many other spirits, has begun to struggle and, it seems, even the vaunted BTAC is now forced to find ways to gin up more excitement. Last year that meant adding the first new bottle to the lineup in 19 years with Colonel E. H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon. This year comes with another change, though one that will surely generate fewer breathless articles: the cult Thomas H. Handy Rye has now doubled in age to 12 years of maturity.

Alas, that gives us this year’s slate with the following stats:

Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey (90 proof)

(90 proof) Colonel E. H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon (100 proof)

(100 proof) Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon (101 proof)

(101 proof) William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon (121.9 proof)

(121.9 proof) Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey (130 proof)

(130 proof) George T. Stagg (130.9 proof)

I tried the full range of expressions. Here are the six 2026 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection whiskeys, ranked from lowest to highest score.

6. E.H. Taylor Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

For many, last year’s debut release of this provided the sleeper hit of the collection, but I don’t think most will have the same assessment with round two. Working off the exact same recipe (“Mash Bill No.1” internally) as Eagle Rare 17, at a proof point lower and a couple years younger, I really found this one meager (compared to the rest of the series) and a bit lifeless. There’s orchard fruit on the nose, with a palate of watery cherry cola, leather, and some tannic oak. The finish is brief and disappearing.

Rating: 88

5. William Larue Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Often vying for the No. 1 slot year after year, the only “wheater” in the series comes from the exact same wheated bourbon mash bill as the Van Winkles, though this one is always bottled at barrel-strength (a seemingly more manageable 121.9 proof this year). If, in most years, “WLW” is liquidized caramel candy, all those pleasant sweet notes have been muted and replaced by a more tannic and ethanol-heavy burn, atypical of even high-proof wheated bourbon, especially one of this caliber. It’s oaky, with notes of dried fruit and vanilla chai. I’m being overly harsh only due to its pedigree, but for the second year in a row, this was by far the hottest sipper in the collection and disappointing.

Rating: 89

4. Sazerac 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

With the lowest proof in the lineup, Sazerac is always the toughest to fairly assess in this series. That’s why you almost have to judge it a bit on a curve. Thankfully, even against more powerful competitors, “Saz” managed to break through and impress this year. Like always, the nose on this is delicate and beautiful, with herbal and flowery notes. The palate is more bourbon-y — there aren’t those baking spice hits you might expect — with notes of toffee, dark chocolate, and some dustiness, finishing with an oak oomph.

Rating: 91

3. Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

The second Mash Bill No.1 bottling, I found this far superior to the E.H. Taylor. It’s fruity and oaky on the nose with perhaps even a wisp of smoke. The palate offers apple pie with a graham cracker crust, along with some cinnamon, and a warming but never tannic, oaky finish. An elegant pour.

Rating: 92

2. Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

“Handy” is often my favorite in the series as I’ve long loved the youthful aggression of its rye character. Now doubled in age, that rye spiciness has been neutralized in favor of sophistication and maturity. There’s toasted oak on the nose, some dill and mint, and even old library books. The palate offers caramel sauce over vanilla ice cream, a touch of cracked black pepper, and pipe tobacco. Despite the 130 proof, it is indeed quite drinkable and delicious. So yes, it’s still great, still one of the best in the collection, but it’s no longer the Thomas H. Handy I once knew and loved. (Though that might be a positive for all who have long found it too spicy and aggressive.)

Rating: 94

1. George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon

One might feel like a hack when “GTS” is their favorite of the year but, what can I say, the highest proof and most tater-coveted in the series yet again excels in 2026. Now at 130.9 proof after last year’s scorching HAZMAT release, it’s surprisingly complex and without the overwhelming burn of years past. There’s charred oak, new car leather, and brown sugar oatmeal on the nose, while the palate offers Cadbury Creme Eggs, brown sugar, and cigar smoke. The finish is cinnamon spice with a lingering oak note that makes you keep going back for more.

Rating: 96