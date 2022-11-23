One major FIFA partner is seeking a way to level the playing field after beer sales were suddenly banned at official World Cup stadiums.

Budweiser will reportedly ask for an estimated $47.4 million discount on its upcoming 2026 World Cup partnership, according to a Nov. 22 article from Front Office Sports. The company currently holds an approximately $112 million sponsorship deal for the next World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Budweiser reportedly spent $75 million on the 2022 partnership deal — so, naturally, the last minute policy change could be considered disappointing for the brand. While Budweiser was originally set to sell beer inside the stadium and in outdoor fan areas, a sudden policy change (occurring two days before the World Cup kicked off) restricted the alcohol sales to discreet fan zones only.

A representative for Anheuser-Busch InBev recently commented on the issue in Beer Business Daily’s Nov. 23 newsletter:

“As FIFA mentioned, a few weeks ago a deal was struck between us for the 2023-2026 FIFA World Cup cycle and we are now working through the finalization and contracting process.”

Budweiser has sponsored the FIFA World Cup for more than 30 years, according to a Sept. 2022 press release from the brand.

While the World Cup soccer matches thrill fans across the world, complicated brand partnerships at the championship can be equally intriguing to spectate.

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!