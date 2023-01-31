A regional Super Bowl ad is set to revive Budweiser’s “This Bud’s For You” tagline from the ‘80s. According to a Jan. 31 press release, the ad, titled “Six Degrees of Budweiser” and created by Lalou Dammond and Joaquin Baca-Asay, highlights human connection and a popular internet game.

“Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” is a game that suggests any movie star can be logically connected to Kevin Bacon, according to NPR. In fact, the 30-second ad spot features Bacon himself as the narrator, as the video illustrates the connections between six seemingly-unrelated individuals.

The commercial incorporates the brand’s vintage “This Bud’s for You” tagline from the late-1980s.

In contrast to Bud’s years-long history of running national Super Bowl ads, this commercial will only be aired in “key markets” such as Philadelphia, California, and New York. A digital component (one 45-second video and “additional content”) is also set to debut on Budweiser’s social channels during the game as the brand shifts its marketing strategy to reach young adult drinkers.

“Throughout Budweiser’s history, the brand has championed the American spirit — the values and ideals that connect all our consumers no matter where they live or what they do,” Budweiser’s head of marketing Kristina Punwani states in the release. “We are going to continue this focus on intentional and authentic connections with our audience around topics and passion points that matter most to them like sports and music in 2023 and beyond.”

If all the game day announcements from the past month are any indication, Super Bowl ads are set to look completely different this year.

