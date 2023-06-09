Anheuser-Busch InBev is renewing its FIFA contract until 2026, according to the Associated Press. Budweiser will remain the official World Cup beer going into the soccer league’s upcoming international tournaments.

Prior to the 2022 World Cup outside of Doha, Qatar last November, organizers changed alcohol restrictions at eight participating stadiums to prohibit beer sales within the venue. The highly-publicized policy reversal was announced a mere two days before the tournament’s kick-off.

FIFA reportedly was unable to intervene on behalf of Budweiser and other alcohol sponsors, per the Associated Press. However, FIFA president Gianni Infantini confirmed last November that the league still maintained a positive relationship with the brewer.

Under the renewed contract, AB InBev will be the official beverage sponsor of the FIFA Women’s World Cup later this year and FIFA World Cup 2026, as noted in a June 8 press release.

“As one of our longest standing sponsors, AB InBev’s investment will benefit the game, as well as football development all over the world, while bringing creativity and excitement to the experience that football fans will have during our most iconic tournaments,” FIFA chief business officer Romy Gai says in the release.

Financial terms of the contract renewal were not disclosed by either company.