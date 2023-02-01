As the Super Bowl inches closer, more brands are sharing details about their plans for advertising during the big game. Bud Light’s upcoming 60-second spot will feature actor Miles Teller, his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller, and their dog Bugsy. Titled “Hold,” the commercial playfully explores the (oftentimes) irksome experience of waiting on the phone with customer service.

As Keleigh becomes frustrated with the long wait times and monotonous hold music, Miles snatches a couple of beers from the fridge. He busts some dance moves (like the silly guy he is) and cracks open a Bud Light with Keleigh. The beer is “Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy,” as the text on the video states.

The full commercial is available online, ahead of the game:

“I couldn’t be more excited to team up with Bud Light for my Super Bowl commercial debut alongside my wife, Keleigh, and the real star of the show, our dog Bugsy,” Miles Teller states in a press release. “I loved the fact that Bud Light wanted to create something authentic in feeling and tone to our actual relationship.”

During the Feb. 12 game, Bud Light will also give fans the chance to score free drinks of their own. The “Bring Home the Bud Light” contest gives Super Bowl viewers the chance to win $10,000 whenever a team scores. More details will soon be available on the brand’s social media accounts.

Teller has starred in films such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Divergent,” “Whiplash,” and “The Spectacular Now.” He’s currently a major investor in the Finnish Long Drink, a malt-based beverage founded in 2019. He’s backed the brand for nearly four years and even helped to launch the brand’s core product.

Here’s to “easy-drinking” during the much-anticipated game.