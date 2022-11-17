Brooklyn Brewery, a landmark brand known for its role in pioneering craft beer, is moving its original Williamsburg flagship at North 11th Street to a new space just four blocks away.

According to a Nov. 17 press release, developers plan to break ground at 1 Wythe Avenue later this year — an address straddling the Williamsburg and Greenpoint neighborhoods. It’s the newest addition to the Greenpoint-Williamsburg Industrial Business Zone, featuring a whopping 41,000 square feet of manufacturing space for Brooklyn Brewery.

The building is planned span to a total of 82,000 square feet, with the craft brewery occupying the lower level, first, and fourth floors. The new building will fill a mandatory manufacturing requirement for the neighborhood, which includes a reserved amount of industrial space.

Named for the NYC borough it occupies, Brooklyn Brewery was instrumental in developing the iconic Williamsburg neighborhood throughout the ‘90s and early aughts.

“When we moved to Williamsburg in 1991, spaces were practically being given away since the neighborhood was considered pretty sketchy,” CEO Eric Ottaway states in the release. “Obviously, Williamsburg has completely transformed and is now one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city. The ongoing commercial development of the area puts pressure on the ability of manufacturers like ourselves to remain in the area. However, the IBIA zoning creates mandatory set-asides for industrial use, and we are happy that we have been able to work with the owners of 1 Wythe to use the industrial space that has been created in the building.”

The company will act as the core tenant of the three-sided building at 1 Wythe.

“We are excited to be staying in the neighborhood we’ve called home for 35 years. A special thank you to our broker, Nate Mallon, who found us this location and put a deal together that works for all,” Ottoway states.

The brand had previously announced plans to move to a 75,000-square-foot space in Brooklyn Navy Yard in 2016, but these plans fell through due to leasing issues.