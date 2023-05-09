Following forays into rosé, Champagne, and skin-care, Brad Pitt is getting into the spirits business.

The Oscar-winner is launching The Gardener, a London Dry style gin that’s been two years in the making, according to People. The spirit is set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival starting May 16.

The Gardener Gin is a joint venture from Pitt, master distiller Tom Nichol, and the Perrin family. The Perrins previously joined Pitt as a partner for Miraval, a wine brand the actor founded with former partner Angelina Jolie. Industry veteran Nichol previously worked as master distiller for Tanqueray No. Ten gin, and has 40 years of experience in the beverage space.

Nichol, 68, says he left retirement to work on the gin that he’d “always dreamed of,” according to People.

The popular London Dry style of gin is characterized by a set of strict qualifications, including the presence of juniper and other botanicals. Tanqueray is considered a “textbook definition” of the style, so it’s no surprise that Pitt would tap former employee Nichol to help develop The Gardener.

Pitt’s Riviera-inspired spirit features pink grapefruit, lemon, and orange, with a heavy emphasis on fresh citrus notes to accompany classic botanicals. The citrus pairs well with aromas of blackcurrant, mint, and juniper, per the brand’s tasting notes.

To celebrate the Cannes launch, Nichol and bartenders at the Carlton Cannes Hotel will serve up a “Secret Garden” cocktail: a twist on a gin fizz created from the gin, lemon juice, orange juice, strawberry syrup, and egg white. On its website, the brand recommends stirring the gin into Martinis, Negronis, and Gin and Tonics.

The brand hasn’t yet revealed details on distribution or retail. As the gin category moves to establish more solid footing as a luxury spirit, perhaps this celebrity brand will further the cause.