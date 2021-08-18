Bourbon fans can embark on a thrilling 36-mile journey through Kentucky beginning Aug. 21, as My Old Kentucky Dinner Train gears up for a grand re-opening.

Visitors to Kentucky can explore the sprawling countryside from the comfort of a vintage 20th-century carriage car. The two-and-a-half-hour excursion starts in Bardstown and takes passengers past notable sites, including the Jim Beam distillery, Jesse James’ safe house, and the Jackson Hollow Trestle in the Bernheim Forest.

So excited to announce the return of My Old Kentucky Dinner Train! Reopening this August, enjoy a peaceful ride through Bardstown and Nelson County while partaking in a wonderful meal and drinks! Book at https://t.co/iGyKooJfXI. pic.twitter.com/qTHK7iwInH — Bardstown, KY (@visitbardstown) June 22, 2021

Parties of all sizes and kids of all ages are welcome to embark on this classic ride, with prices starting at $74. Each ticket includes a four-course meal, with appetizers, salad, a Kentucky-inspired main course, and dessert.

But those looking to experience a true boozy train ride can book My Old Kentucky’s Bourbon Excursion, priced at $115 per adult. During a four-course meal, passengers will learn about bourbon’s history and production process from master distillers, with bourbon pairings, also provided for each course of the meal. If that doesn’t fully hit the spot, there are also 35 bourbons available behind the bar.

My Old Kentucky Dinner Train also offers additional trips and excursions for guests, from a Murder Mystery Train to North Pole Express.

If you’re one to prefer wine over bourbon or Napa to Kentucky countryside, these boozy train rides offer great alternatives.