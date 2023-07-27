Whiskey Row is getting a big upgrade.

According to a July 24 news release, Pursuit Spirits is set to begin construction of a new visitor experience for bourbon aficionados in downtown Louisville, Ky. The new West Main Street location will put them only steps away from other recently-opened bourbon experiences such as Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey and the soon-to-be-opened Bardstown Bourbon Company’s new location.

Pursuit Spirits was founded in 2018 by Ryan Cecil and Kenny Coleman, experts in bourbon making and blending and ten-year hosts of “Bourbon Pursuit,” one of the most popular whiskey podcasts in the world. At Pursuit Spirits, the two have partnered with four distilleries across several states to create six specific mash bills with customized char levels designed to produce the highest quality bourbons and ryes, regardless of their location.

“We can’t wait to pull back the curtain and give bourbon lovers a truly insider’s experience they won’t find anywhere else,” says Cecil, CEO and master blender for Pursuit. “We will take guests to the next level of their bourbon journey.”

On the first floor of the space, visitors of the new facility will be able to immerse themselves in all things bourbon production and blending, and will learn about various maturation and blending techniques from the masters. Additionally, those who opt for the Pursuit United Private Selection experience will be welcome to select their favorite barrel on location and fill their own bottle from the barrel’s contents.

In the basement, guests will be offered a seat at the speakeasy-style bar to enjoy a variety of bespoke cocktails or a whiskey flight featuring selections from Pursuit Spirits. Here, they’ll also have the opportunity to sample single-barrel and limited-edition expressions from the brand. If guests don’t want to travel too far after imbibing, they’ll be able to rent out one of 18 rooms to be constructed on the top three floors of the building, all of which will be used as short-term accommodation rentals.

The new facility will also be home to a soundproof studio, giving Cecil and Coleman the opportunity to work on their podcast from Pursuit’s newest home. Kenny Coleman, COO and co-founder of Pursuit Spirits, says that the new home on Whiskey Row will give Pursuit Spirits the opportunity to introduce more people to their products, hopefully creating lifelong fans.

“For years, we’ve given recommendations to Bourbon Pursuit listeners about the best places in Louisville,” he explains to Distillery Trail. “Now, we have a destination of our own.”