This is VinePair’s Booze News Weekly Roundup, where we gather the hottest headlines and product releases every Friday for a snapshot of what’s happening in the beverage alcohol industry. This week, we have updates on household spending on alcohol in the U.S., the EU’s approval of Chianti rosé, the latest product releases, and more.

News to know:

Average U.S. household spending on alcohol hits record low: Alcohol purchases comprised a 0.77 percent share of the average U.S. household spending last year, a record low and 2 percent year-over-year drop, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average American household spent $630 on booze in 2025, down from $643 the previous year.

EU approves Chianti rosé distinction, other landmark amendments: Pink wine will now be a recognized category in Chianti, Tuscany’s largest and most popular wine sub-region. The European Union approved the distinction as part of a total overhaul of Chianti’s wine production regulations, which also lowered the minimum amount of Sangiovese to be considered a Chianti blend.

National Wine and Spirits (NWS) challenges $6.6 million payment to RNDC’s parent company: NWS filed a complaint against RNDC last week to prevent it from paying $6.57 million to its parent company. NWS and RNDC were previously in a joint venture for Kentucky’s liquor distribution business before selling it to KEG 1 Kentucky after RNDC’s fallout. As part of the plan, a portion of the money from that sale, roughly $6.6 million, was set to go to RNDC’s parent company to offset debts. NWS is arguing that RDNC damaged the joint venture and that NWS is entitled to a portion of the buyout.

Sazerac’s bullish shopping spree shows no signs of slowing: The Louisville, Ky.-based spirits juggernaut bought Oregon craft brewery Full Sail Brewing for an undisclosed sum and launched a $605 million project to expand four of its Kentucky distilleries. These advancements come in the same year as Sazerac’s pickups of ready-to-drink brands Dirty Shirley and Au Vodka, as well as its $15 billion attempt at scooping Brown-Forman.

DoorDash agreed to buy Instacart for $17 billion: The landmark deal, announced last Thursday, will loop the U.S.’s largest grocery delivery app under the same umbrella as the country’s biggest takeout service. The transaction values Instacart shares at $65 each.

Product releases to watch:

The Macallan releases the final iteration of special New Years Eve series: The Macallan is closing out A Night on Earth, an annual series geared toward celebrating different cultures’ New Years Eve celebrations, with a limited-edition single malt. The Finale, the collection’s fifth installment, honors New Orleans and is available online and at The Macallan Estate Boutique for a suggested retail price of $125.

WhistlePig gets indulgent with dessert-like rye: WhistlePig is debuting 12-Year Single Finish Maple Crème Brûlée Rye, a whiskey inspired by wintry, holiday flavors. The limited-edition rye aged in the brand’s ex-maple syrup barrels, which were charred to mimic the burnt sugar flavors of crème brûlée. WhistlePig’s Maple Crème Brûlée is now available online and at select retailers, bars, and restaurants for a suggested price of $124.99.

Tears of Llorona debuts a five-year-old extra añejo: The premium Jalisco tequila brand is releasing its latest small-batch extra añejo later this month. Hills of Los Altos aged for five years — two years over the minimum — and will be available in limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $279.99.

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