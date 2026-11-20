This is VinePair’s Booze News Weekly Roundup, where we gather the hottest headlines and product releases every Friday for a snapshot of what’s happening in the beverage alcohol industry. This week, we have updates on the continued production pause at Jim Beam’s main facility, dismal estimates for the 2026 global wine production, the latest product releases, and more.

News to know:

Jim Beam prolongs operation pause at flagship distillery: Jim Beam’s parent company Suntory Global Spirits announced plans to continue the production freeze at the brand’s flagship campus in Clermont, Ky. Jim Beam first announced the pause last December, suggesting it would last from Jan. 1, 2026 through the end of the year. Suntory’s president and chief executive officer Greg Hughes told the Lexington Herald-Leader the continued pause is to improve the location’s infrastructure and will take “the better part of 2027.”

2026 global wine output expected to remain at record low: The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) estimates the year’s global wine production to amount to 225 ​million hectoliters (nearly 6.1 billion gallons), roughly the same figure as 2024 — the year that posted the lowest worldwide volume since 1961. The OIV named climate change and associated weather challenges like wildfires and extreme frosts as the main driver of the industry’s weak output.

EU wine exports plummet by over $1 billion: Wine exports from the European Union took a sharp hit in the 12 months through August, with sales tumbling by 6.8 percent to roughly $15.4 billion. Exports to the U.S. alone fell by over 15 percent in the same period.

Product releases to watch:

Ilegal Mezcal reveals rarest expression with just 2,000 bottles available: Ilegal Mezcal debuted Reposado Ancestral, a mezcal made from tahona-crushed agave before it aged in a mix of French and American oak barrels. Bottled at 46 percent ABV, Reposado Ancestral is available at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $185.

The Dalmore completes Cask Curation Series with a Madeira finish: The Scotch brand is closing its series dedicated to experimental finishes with a collection of three whiskies aged for 30, 34, and 45 years in Madeira wine casks. Only 150 sets of Cask Curation Series: The Madeira Cask Edition are available at a suggested retail price of $44,450.

Rémy Martin launches this year’s holiday series: The Cognac brand released limited-edition XO and VSOP expressions for its 2026 Holiday Collection. The giftable Cognacs, each dressed with festive labels, are available for a suggested retail price of $199.99.

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