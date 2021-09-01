Aside from his love for Martinis (shaken, not stirred), James Bond is a character known to enjoy a glass of Champagne. To celebrate the latest film, “No Time To Die,” Bollinger Champagne is releasing a bottle of Cuvée fit for 007 himself.

Since 1829, Bollinger Champagne House has been producing champagne with a “powerful, sophisticated style.” The latest bottle release captures these same traits of the famous fictional spy, designed by Bond photographer Greg Williams. Each gift box features a silhouette of Bond standing beside his classic Aston Martin DB5.

As the story goes, the decades-long partnership between Bollinger, a French Champagne House with a strong family history and Bond film producer Albert Broccoli began with a “gentleman’s handshake agreement.” After attending a dinner party at the Bollinger’s in the late 1970s, Broccoli was one over by a cup of tea offered to him which launched a longtime relationship.

The bottle of blended sparkling wine pays homage to 007’s legacy, with “Bollinger 007” depicted on the gold neck collar. A 007 seal is also used in place of Bollinger’s own logo.

Bottles of the Bollinger Special Cuvée 007 will retail for $79 and go on sale globally starting September 1. This gives fans of the franchise time to find the limited edition bottle before “No Time To Die” is set to premiere nationwide on October 8.