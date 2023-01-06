If you’re looking to start off 2023 by trying something new, “hard water” might just be for you. A newcomer on the RTD scene, Florida-based Bluebird Hardwater recently launched a line of three carbonation-free canned beverages made with just spirits and still water.

The brand launched its inaugural line of canned tequila, vodka, and whiskey-based waters this week, according to a Jan. 5 press release. Made with only two ingredients, the drinks clock in at just 78 calories per can. Each of the brand’s four percent ABV offerings includes zero sugar, carbs, or additives. Bluebird seems to cater to the health-conscious consumer — the brand’s website suggests packing Hardwater for hikes, skiing trips, and other outdoor activities.

“What began as a personal quest to find an alcoholic option that resonated with an active lifestyle has evolved into a brand new, clean solution for adults who want to imbibe without feeling weighed down by the extra bubbles, sugar, and additives that are associated with alcohol beverages,” CEO Will Blum states in the release.

The products will be available online in 23 states, as well as in liquor outlets nearby to its distributors in Florida and New York. Currently, the cans are available in 4-, 8-, and 16-packs of each individual spirit. Online, the packages start at $11.99 per 4-pack, though all expressions are currently sold out.

Those who are scratching their head about the seemingly strange new category are in good company. But not everyone enjoys the bubbles and added sugar found in many other RTDs — so don’t knock “hard water” until you try it.