Blue Moon Brewing Company’s most notable beer, Belgian White, can be found on-tap in bars across the country. While it’s known for its Belgian-inspired ales, the brewing company is now delving into the hazy beer scene.

On Monday, Blue Moon announced the nationwide launch of Moon Haze, the brand’s “first-ever hazy and juicy pale ale.”

“Blue Moon is one of the pioneers of craft beer, and as the category continues to evolve, the brand keeps adapting to compete in growing craft styles, especially in the hazy category,” Joy Ghosh, vice president of Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors, stated in a press release.

Moon Haze is brewed with dried oranges, bringing the company’s signature color (and garnish) to yet another citrusy beer. It offers a tropical feel, with hints of coconut and notes of orange, pineapple, and mango, according to the brand.

“With Moon Haze, the experience starts before you take a sip – you drink in the hazy golden change from orange color with your eyes and smell the citrusy and hoppy aroma,” Blue Moon brewmaster John Legnard said in the release.

Arriving at 5.7 percent ABV, Moon Haze is available in six-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans now — just in time for the end of summer or even a labor day barbecue.