Music and wine festival The Ramble will return to Healdsburg, Calif. on June 7 and 8. Founded in 2023 by Kelly and Noah Dorrance, owners of BloodRoot Wines and Reeve Wines, the festival will be headlined by critically acclaimed alternative-rock band Lord Huron. 100 percent of the proceeds from this year’s events will be donated to GIFFORDS, a non-profit organization led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords dedicated to preventing gun violence in the United States.

“Every day, families all across America are left grieving loved ones because our broken gun laws allowed a gun to fall into the wrong hands,” says the former congresswoman in a press release. “We have policies we know will save lives, but passing those into law requires building a movement of passionate people who never give up. I am excited to partner with The Ramble because it meshes two of the things I’m most passionate about — music and ending gun violence.”

The cause is deeply personal to Kelly and Noah, who lost their 9-year-old niece Evelyn in a March 2023 shooting at Nashville’s The Covenant School.

“As a small family-run business, we love bringing joy and connection to our community, and The Ramble allows us the opportunity to combine our passions for wine, food, and music, while also giving back,” Kelly says in the release. “This year, we are honored to expand the festival’s impact by aiming to raise $100,000 for GIFFORDS critical work to end gun violence.”

This year’s performers also include Andrew Bird, Cautious Clay, The Nude Party, The Coffis Brothers, and Spike Sikes. Festival attendees have the opportunity to enjoy food, wine, and beer from local purveyors including BloodRoot, Reeve Wines, and headlining sponsor Little Saint restaurant. Since its 2022 opening in Healdsburg, the plant-based eatery has hosted performances by dozens of respected musicians including Phoebe Bridgers, Boygenius, and Jenny Lewis. With its stunning wine program and continued support of GIFFORDS, Little Saint makes for an ideal festival partner.

“Live music and wine are at the center of our lives and we are passionate about both, but even more importantly, we are passionate about family and community,” explains Noah in the release. “We created The Ramble to bring together all of these elements and are incredibly fortunate to have a strong foundation of support that stands with us in our overall mission.”

The events kick off on June 7 with a VIP artist reception and gathering at Reeve Wines, which will be immediately followed by an opening night party in downtown Healdsburg featuring a performance from The Coffis Brothers. The festival itself will take place on June 8 from 12 to 8 p.m. PST at Healdsburg Community Center Field. Afterwards, BloodRoot Wines will host an afterparty with music by DJ Con Queso (a.k.a. Lord Huron’s Miguel Briseno).

VIP tickets ($350) including access to all events and Saturday general admission tickets ($130) are available for purchase here.