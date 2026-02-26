Johnnie Walker will add a new Scotch aged exclusively in ex-bourbon, American white oak barrels to its portfolio as its first permanent release in 15 years, the brand announced today. The cross-cultural blend, named Johnnie Walker Black Cask Blended Scotch Whisky, is set to roll-out beginning March 1 and will be available exclusively in the U.S.

Johnnie Walker — owned by major spirits conglomerate Diageo — is billing Black Cask as “a mastery of whisky making that brings together the character of American whiskey refined through the craftsmanship of Scotland,” according to the release. “Inspired by these two worlds of whisky, Black Cask delivers a sweet new whisky experience that remains unmistakably Johnnie Walker.”

Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker created the new blend by handpicking whiskies from the distilleries that craft Johnnie Walker Black Label. The expression matures in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels, which bring a caramel and vanilla sweetness as well as nuances of spice and oak.

This new offering aims to cater to modern drinkers and contemporary tastes. Incorporating bourbon-coated American oak adds a smoother, silkier element not found in the brand’s other Scotches, adding appeal for both aficionados and newcomers, per the announcement.

The 750 mL bottles of Black Cask, which come in at 43 percent ABV, are marked with a suggested retail price of $34.99. A publicity tour stopping in key U.S. markets — Texas, California, Florida, New York, and New Jersey — will accompany the March 1 release and include immersive, educational, and sampling experiences for consumers.