This Massive Chart Shows Which Companies Own America’s Top Wine Brands

It’s no secret that there’s a massive amount of wine available in America. (Some might even say there’s an oversupply.) The United States is home to over 11,000 wineries, which in total produced over 647 million gallons of wine in 2024. And that doesn’t even include imports. Last year, the U.S. brought in an additional 324 million gallons from countries like France, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, and more. Given the size of the American wine market, it can be relatively challenging to parse out which companies own what brands — especially after several major players recently changed hands.

To keep everything straight, Matt Rice, founder of beverage alcohol industry strategy and analytics firm Thirsty Insights created a massive chart identifying the largest wine brands in America and the parent companies that own them. While the chart visualizes the top companies on the American wine market, it’s important to note that it includes all major brands (selling over 100,000 9-liter cases per year) available on the U.S. market, regardless of their origin country. That’s why you’ll see brands like France’s Moët & Chandon and Australia’s Penfolds mixed in with California’s Beringer Vineyards and Meiomi Wines.

When examining the chart, there are clearly three major players in the space: The Wine Group, E&J Gallo Winery, and Treasury Wine Estates. The Wine Group narrowly leads with 15 major wine brands under its belt, including Cupcake, Chloe, and Franzia. The group also recently acquired big-name labels like Cook’s, J. Rogét, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi Private Selection, Simi, and Woodbridge from Constellation Brands, as the company shed its entry-level brands to focus on its core premium labels like Schrader and Double Diamond. E&J Gallo Winery and Treasury Wine Estates both account for considerable sections of the chart as well, owning brands like Barefoot and La Marca and 19 Crimes and Penfolds, respectively.

The chart also features some smaller conglomerates like Duckhorn, which was acquired by Butterfly Equity in 2024, and owns Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, and Paraduxx. Champagne powerhouse LVMH is also included, with Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Moët & Chandon, and Chandon, the latter’s California-based offshoot, making up its portfolio.

Curious to see which parent company owns your favorite wine label? Check out the Thirsty Insights’ chart below to discover the largest wine brands in America and the companies that control them.