The beer industry has grown over the last two years, and it shows no signs of stopping.

The Beer Institute and the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) released the latest edition of the biennial Beer Serves America report on Monday, per a May 22 press release. The new data indicates that the beer industry contributed over 409 billion dollars and 2.4 million jobs to the U.S. economy in 2022. In total, beer employment accounted for $133 billion in wages across production and distribution sectors.

Compared to the last study, conducted by the two associations in 2020, this report marks a significant increase in the beer industry’s overall impact. In the past two years, beer-related jobs in the U.S. increased by 400,000 while economic activity increased by 78 billion dollars.

“This report demonstrates the incredible success of the beer industry, which provides good jobs and significant economic activity in communities across the country,” NBWA CEO and president Craig Purser says in the release. “It underscores the continued importance of supporting independent local retailers, particularly with the growth of national retail chains.”

The report utilizes information gathered from Data Axle and other industry and government sources in partnership with economic data firm John Dunham & Associates. The Beer Institute and NBWA emphasize a comprehensive approach and include data from on-premise and retail sales, agriculture, manufacturing, and distributing.

“The beer industry has always had a storied place in American culture and commerce, and as these new figures confirm, we have an incredibly bright future ahead of us,” Beer Institute president and CEO Brian Crawford says in the release.

