As on-premise booze sales grow, prices at bars and restaurants increase to match that rising demand. The median price for beer at bars and restaurants in the U.S. is now $6.52, a 1.9 percent year-over-year markup from 2025, according to data collected by Toast. Costs in individual states are following the upward trend.
Hawaii records the highest median price for a pint of beer out of all 50 states in 2026 at $8.00. Trailing behind it are New York at $7.97 and California at $7.96.
New Mexico underwent the most drastic spike in beer prices in the past year with a 4.8 percent jump, which puts the current median price at $6.40. Costs in South Carolina and Montana also rose by 4.2 percent and 4 percent to $5.94 and $5.44, respectively. Only three states recorded a year-over-year drop in beer costs: Oklahoma (-1.4 percent, $5.24), Alaska (-1.3 percent, $7.00), and West Virginia (-0.1 percent, $5.12). No state saw a net-zero change.
The cheapest state for beer is Mississippi with a median price of $4.80 — the only state below the $5 threshold. The most common price for a beer in the majority of constituencies falls within $5 to $6, the range in which you can find it in 21 states.
Toast is a POS and management system with widespread presence across the food service industry. Toast collected data from March 2025 to March 2026 at tens of thousands of full-service restaurants and bars nationwide for the report.
Below is a table of the median price of beer in each state.
The Median Price for a Pint of Beer in Every State
|State
|Median Price
|YoY Change
|Mississippi
|$4.80
|0.5%
|Kansas
|$5.12
|1.5%
|West Virginia
|$5.12
|-0.1%
|Wisconsin
|$5.17
|1.6%
|South Dakota
|$5.22
|3.1%
|Oklahoma
|$5.24
|-1.4%
|Iowa
|$5.29
|1.6%
|Louisiana
|$5.32
|2.7%
|Ohio
|$5.37
|4,646
|North Carolina
|194
|1.8%
|Alabama
|$5.37
|3.1%
|North Dakota
|$5.40
|0.9%
|Montana
|$5.44
|4.0%
|Arkansas
|$5.44
|2.4%
|Michigan
|$5.44
|0.8%
|Nebraska
|$5.57
|2.2%
|Kentucky
|$5.58
|2.7%
|Missouri
|$5.70
|2.0%
|Wyoming
|$5.79
|1.8%
|Indiana
|$5.79
|3.1%
|Idaho
|$5.91
|2.4%
|South Carolina
|$5.94
|4.2%
|Delaware
|$5.96
|0.9%
|Texas
|$5.98
|1.4%
|North Carolina
|$6.00
|2.5%
|Pennsylvania
|$6.00
|1.0%
|Tennessee
|$6.01
|2.4%
|Georgia
|$6.23
|1.1%
|Maryland
|$6.34
|1.1%
|New Mexico
|$6.40
|4.8%
|Illinois
|$6.41
|1.8%
|Minnesota
|$6.43
|1.2%
|Florida
|$6.44
|2.0%
|Oregon
|$6.52
|1.4%
|Virginia
|$6.60
|3.4%
|Arizona
|$6.62
|1.6%
|Colorado
|$6.71
|2.6%
|Rhode Island
|$6.74
|1.4%
|New Jersey
|$6.81
|1.5%
|New Hampshire
|$6.83
|3.2%
|Alaska
|$7.00
|-1.3%
|Connecticut
|$7.00
|0.4%
|Utah
|$7.03
|1.3%
|Maine
|$7.16
|1.1%
|Nevada
|$7.18
|1.5%
|Washington
|$7.20
|1.5%
|Vermont
|$7.26
|1.5%
|Massachusetts
|$7.67
|1.5%
|California
|$7.96
|1.0%
|New York
|$7.97
|2.0%
|Hawaii, D.C.
|$8.00
|2.2%
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