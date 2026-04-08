As on-premise booze sales grow, prices at bars and restaurants increase to match that rising demand. The median price for beer at bars and restaurants in the U.S. is now $6.52, a 1.9 percent year-over-year markup from 2025, according to data collected by Toast. Costs in individual states are following the upward trend.

Hawaii records the highest median price for a pint of beer out of all 50 states in 2026 at $8.00. Trailing behind it are New York at $7.97 and California at $7.96.

New Mexico underwent the most drastic spike in beer prices in the past year with a 4.8 percent jump, which puts the current median price at $6.40. Costs in South Carolina and Montana also rose by 4.2 percent and 4 percent to $5.94 and $5.44, respectively. Only three states recorded a year-over-year drop in beer costs: Oklahoma (-1.4 percent, $5.24), Alaska (-1.3 percent, $7.00), and West Virginia (-0.1 percent, $5.12). No state saw a net-zero change.

The cheapest state for beer is Mississippi with a median price of $4.80 — the only state below the $5 threshold. The most common price for a beer in the majority of constituencies falls within $5 to $6, the range in which you can find it in 21 states.

Toast is a POS and management system with widespread presence across the food service industry. Toast collected data from March 2025 to March 2026 at tens of thousands of full-service restaurants and bars nationwide for the report.

Below is a table of the median price of beer in each state.

The Median Price for a Pint of Beer in Every State

State Median Price YoY Change Mississippi $4.80 0.5% Kansas $5.12 1.5% West Virginia $5.12 -0.1% Wisconsin $5.17 1.6% South Dakota $5.22 3.1% Oklahoma $5.24 -1.4% Iowa $5.29 1.6% Louisiana $5.32 2.7% Ohio $5.37 4,646 North Carolina 194 1.8% Alabama $5.37 3.1% North Dakota $5.40 0.9% Montana $5.44 4.0% Arkansas $5.44 2.4% Michigan $5.44 0.8% Nebraska $5.57 2.2% Kentucky $5.58 2.7% Missouri $5.70 2.0% Wyoming $5.79 1.8% Indiana $5.79 3.1% Idaho $5.91 2.4% South Carolina $5.94 4.2% Delaware $5.96 0.9% Texas $5.98 1.4% North Carolina $6.00 2.5% Pennsylvania $6.00 1.0% Tennessee $6.01 2.4% Georgia $6.23 1.1% Maryland $6.34 1.1% New Mexico $6.40 4.8% Illinois $6.41 1.8% Minnesota $6.43 1.2% Florida $6.44 2.0% Oregon $6.52 1.4% Virginia $6.60 3.4% Arizona $6.62 1.6% Colorado $6.71 2.6% Rhode Island $6.74 1.4% New Jersey $6.81 1.5% New Hampshire $6.83 3.2% Alaska $7.00 -1.3% Connecticut $7.00 0.4% Utah $7.03 1.3% Maine $7.16 1.1% Nevada $7.18 1.5% Washington $7.20 1.5% Vermont $7.26 1.5% Massachusetts $7.67 1.5% California $7.96 1.0% New York $7.97 2.0% Hawaii, D.C. $8.00 2.2%

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