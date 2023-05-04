Foam can make or break the perfect beer pour, and this new package design aims to create that ideal bubbly head at home.

Japanese design studio Nendo recently introduced a beer can with two pull-tabs for the “ideal” amount of foam, according to design magazine Dezeen. The two tabs, set in a diagonal design on top of a traditional aluminum can, slowly open the packaging to intensely pressurize the beer and control the amount of foam.

Nendo is known for its innovative and problem-solving consumer concepts, coupled with a minimalist aesthetic. This latest release aims to enhance the aroma, taste, and foam presentation of beer enjoyed at home — all common issues when sipping directly from the can.

To open the can, Nendo instructs users to first pop the tab labeled “1.” It slightly pierces the opening, creating higher pressure and encouraging foam to form at the top. The drinker then should pour their ideal amount of foam into a glass (experts typically recommend a half to one inch layer of bubbles). Once they’re satisfied, they can open the second tab — labeled “2” — to pour out the full beer.

“By slightly changing the distance between each pull tab and the lid, the opening degree of the lid is different,” a translated version of Nendo’s website says. “When you open the can with the first one, the lid opens slightly to create more foam.”

During the design process, the team at Nendo discovered that slightly opening a pressurized package allows a more concentrated amount of bubbles to form.

“In this way, a glass with a liquid-foam ratio of 7:3, the so-called golden ratio, can now be easily achieved with canned beer,” says the studio.

That claim about the ideal ratio might be controversial, but the importance of a good layer of foam isn’t.

