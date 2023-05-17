If you’ve ever stuffed a beer can up a chicken’s butt in the name of flavor, this brew might help you up your grill game.

In perhaps the most unexpected collab of the summer, poultry company Perdue Farms and brewery Torch & Crown have teamed up to launch Beer Can Chicken Beer, according to the May 17 press release.

The 5.5 ABV honey double-citrus ale boasts savory notes including rosemary, thyme, and pink peppercorn — all seasonings you’d likely find in the spice blend you use to flavor your chicken breasts and thighs before throwing them on the grill.

The beer’s name, of course, is a reference to a popular method of preparing the bird. Beer can chicken is as easy as it gets: generously season a whole chicken, place an open can of beer up its butt, and roast it on the grill or in the oven for several hours. The result is a moist and perfectly cooked bird, and Perdue’s new venture means to create the ideal beer — factoring in both flavor and style — for the most successful result.

“Beer can chicken has long been one of the most popular methods of grilling poultry, but we noticed a lack of consensus on what type of beer is best,” Perdue vice president of marketing Julie Lehman says in the release. “As the fresh chicken experts, we worked with our friends at Torch & Crown Brewing Company to settle the debate for once and all and make a beer that is expertly crafted to help backyard cooking enthusiasts prepare the ultimate beer can chicken.”

The limited-edition ale will be available online starting May 22 — just in time for Memorial Day festivities. Six-packs of the 12-ounce cans will retail at the suggested price of $14.99.

Even if you don’t plan on firing up the grill next weekend, it can’t hurt to crack a can anyway.