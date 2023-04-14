This upcoming bourbon set is the stuff of collector’s dreams.

The 2023 Bardstown Collection series will contain bourbons from six distinct Kentucky distilleries, according to the collective’s website. Exclusive bottles from Heaven Hill, Preservation Distillery, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Log Still Distillery, James B. Beam Distilling Co., and Lux Row Distillery will be featured in the much-anticipated release.

This year’s launch marks the second annual release of the collection, which celebrates Bardstown as the “Bourbon Capital of the World.” It’s a unique collaboration between some of the biggest names in Kentucky bourbon, with the new addition of Lux Row Distillery’s bourbon to this year’s set, per local news platform The News-Enterprise.

“A collaboration like this is unheard of in the bourbon industry,” Heaven Hill Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll states in a Bardstown Tourism release. “We are so pleased to be a part of this collaboration and camaraderie between so many Bardstown distilleries.”

Bourbon is defined as whiskey created specifically in the United States containing a mash bill with at least 51 percent corn. Historic Bardstown, Ky. holds 11 distilleries within 16 miles of the city’s downtown area, per the collection’s website.

Each unique bourbon is available in-person at the six Bardstown distilleries, with additional purchasing opportunities available in the coming months. A select number of bottles will be available during distillery events on April 13–14, following the kickoff party on the evening of April 12.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Kentucky college scholarships and the Oscar Getz Whiskey Museum.