Barbie’s newest accessory is a drink made to match.

Sugar-free lemonade brand Swoon is debuting a Barbie Pink Lemonade this May, per a brand announcement. The take on the classic summer beverage celebrates the upcoming release of the 2023 film “Barbie” directed by Greta Gerwig.

Swoon is a line of zero-sugar lemonades sweetened with monk fruit. This latest pink-hued drop isn’t the band’s first big partnership — last year, Swoon released a matcha lemonade with internet personality Emma Chamberlain, according to Forbes. On launch day, the brand sold three cans of lemonade per minute.

“Barbie is an iconic brand that continues to reflect the women of today. Together, Swoon and Barbie are committed to celebrate and evolve the classics to create a better future,” the brand says in the announcement.

To support that future, Swoon is donating 10 percent of net sales to Mattel’s Dream Gap Project. The initiative works to empower girls across the world in reaching career and personal goals. Since the program’s inception in 2018, it’s launched a curriculum program and $250,000 fund.

Swoon x Barbie — now available wherever Swoon is sold — is certainly on-trend. The “Barbiecore” phenomenon (celebrities gravitating towards wearing the iconic pink hue and Barbie-inspired accessories) has spread rapidly this spring, paying homage to the much-anticipated film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

“Barbie” premieres nationwide on July 21, and we can’t think of a better beverage to sneak into the theater.