The cult-favorite Shamrock Shake at McDonald’s is already a hot commodity, but a new boozy release is set to change the entire game.

Baileys Irish Cream announced a new addition to its lineup on Thursday: Vanilla Mint Shake. Paying homage to the brand’s Irish roots, the mint-hued cream liqueur is set to hit shelves ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, according to a Feb. 2 press release. Similar to other green festive drinks, this spirit will only be available for a limited time.

The decadent spirit offers flavors of mint, vanilla, chocolate, and rich cream, per the brand’s tasting notes. Baileys suggests blending it into a milkshake, mixing it into a festive flavored shot, or pouring it over ice cream.

“This St. Patrick’s Day, Baileys is going minty green for the first time ever! We are absolutely thrilled to provide a new delicious indulgence for everyone’s annual celebrations,” Diageo North America SVP of Whiskies and Liqueur Sophie Kelly states in the release. “St. Patrick’s Day is always a time when people come together to have a bit of fun and toast to the Emerald Isle, and we hope this year it’s with the decadent Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake.”

Each 750-milliliter bottle retails for a suggested price of $24.99 and can be purchased at spirit retailers nationwide. Baileys doesn’t divulge how long this spirit might be available, but it’s safe to say it’ll be on shelves through the March 17 holiday.

If you’re feeling extra lucky this St. Patrick’s day, you might just be able to get your hands on a bottle before they sell out.